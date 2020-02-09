Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €3.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.32 ($2.70).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

