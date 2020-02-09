ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €21.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.99 ($23.24).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a one year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

