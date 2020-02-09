Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €107.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.70 ($120.58).

EPA:DG opened at €103.65 ($120.52) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($103.26). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €100.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €98.03.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

