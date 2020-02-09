UBS Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €11.80 Price Target

UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

