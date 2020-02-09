ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €11.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €11.00 ($12.79) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INGA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

