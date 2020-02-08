Canal Insurance CO Sells 100,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Canal Insurance CO trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.7% of Canal Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

BMY opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

