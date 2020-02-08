SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

