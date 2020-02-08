SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Gap Up to $19.93

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $19.93. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 1,314,448 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

