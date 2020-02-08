Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up to $19.97

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.78, but opened at $19.97. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 443,198 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HALO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

