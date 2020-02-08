Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.93. Diamond Offshore Drilling shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 148,384 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DO shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,835 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 191,821 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,147 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 602,589 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,853 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,164 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

