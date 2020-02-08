Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.93. Diamond Offshore Drilling shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 148,384 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DO shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $604.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.
About Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.