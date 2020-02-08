ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $14.21. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 185,911 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,824,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

