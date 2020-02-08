Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,432 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

RPG opened at $131.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.33. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $133.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

