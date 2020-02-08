Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,959 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,785,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $253,542,000 after acquiring an additional 803,890 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,988,000 after acquiring an additional 776,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,686,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 665,888 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,458. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

