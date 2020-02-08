Global Investors Fundamental Buys 4,396 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $14,726.60.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 2,583 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $8,859.69.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,752 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $5,851.68.

On Monday, January 27th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,123 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $3,806.97.

On Friday, January 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 9,129 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $30,856.02.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 10,488 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $34,925.04.

On Friday, January 17th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,988 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $20,658.60.

On Monday, January 13th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,989 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $19,883.48.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 9,979 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,431.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,528 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $27,119.04.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,680 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $18,914.40.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 218,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.51% of Ballantyne Strong at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

