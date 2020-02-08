Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.99% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $18,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 40,312 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 344,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 284,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.