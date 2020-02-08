Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 50,205 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

