Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 197,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 79,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.