Howard Timothy Eriksen Purchases 3,319 Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) CEO Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $10,288.90.

Howard Timothy Eriksen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 4,700 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $14,570.00.

Solitron Devices stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. Solitron Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Solitron Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

