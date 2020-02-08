SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

