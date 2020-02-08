Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) President Buys $15,200.00 in Stock

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) President Luciano M. Melluzzo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $15,200.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.57 on Friday. Air Industries Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

