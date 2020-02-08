Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $18.02 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,691 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $366.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.44 and a 200-day moving average of $306.01. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

