Insider Buying: Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Purchases 15,657 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular purchased 15,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $12,682.17. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 31st, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 280 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $221.20.
  • On Monday, January 27th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 20,760 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $16,192.80.
  • On Friday, January 17th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 17,300 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $13,321.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 40,949 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $32,349.71.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 5,079 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961.62.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 25,641 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.98.

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

