Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.27 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

