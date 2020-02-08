Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in Adobe by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

ADBE stock opened at $366.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.97 and its 200 day moving average is $302.55. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

