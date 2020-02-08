Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHA stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

