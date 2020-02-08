Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,433.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,771,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,116,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $203.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $170.15 and a 52 week high of $207.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

