Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 60,309 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,309 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $17,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.65 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $103.56 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

