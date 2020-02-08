Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,702 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,683,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,787,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $39.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $39.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

