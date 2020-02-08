Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 66,003 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,074,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 472,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 59,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

PFE stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

