12,128 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 229,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 11,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 667.9% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,890 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

