Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 858,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,180,000 after buying an additional 153,446 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. CSFB downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

TD stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.5605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

