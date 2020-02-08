SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

