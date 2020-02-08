Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

SBUX stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

