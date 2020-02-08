Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $269,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 642 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $530.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.41.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $748.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of -147.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $525.24 and its 200 day moving average is $337.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

