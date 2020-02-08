United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Lowered by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 588,243 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,864,000 after purchasing an additional 361,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 302,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,326,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UTX opened at $156.83 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

