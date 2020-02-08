Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $309,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.30. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

