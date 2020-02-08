iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,347 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $148.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

