Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,238 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 315,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,812.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $120.37 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

