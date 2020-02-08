Calton & Associates Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Allstate by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $91.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

