Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $21,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 757,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 679,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,565,000 after buying an additional 31,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after buying an additional 90,433 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 316,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 81,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,667,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

