Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 577 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC opened at $152.85 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.