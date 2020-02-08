First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

