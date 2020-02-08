Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $9.57 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

