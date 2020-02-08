Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

