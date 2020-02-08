Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,971,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Shares of GS stock opened at $238.00 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

