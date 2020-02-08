Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $297,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

BATS:IYJ opened at $171.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.53. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

