2,152 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,484 shares of company stock valued at $78,837,446. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

