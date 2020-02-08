Calton & Associates Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Raytheon by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.57.

Shares of RTN opened at $230.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $169.64 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.54 and a 200-day moving average of $206.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

