Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $321,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Shares of GIS opened at $51.90 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

