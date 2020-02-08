Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.76.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $133.37 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

